Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 2,003 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CLH opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

