Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 2,003 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
NYSE:CLH opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.