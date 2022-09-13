agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.