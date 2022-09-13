Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
