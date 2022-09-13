Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

