Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider James E. Bunn Sells 4,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.