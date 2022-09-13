Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

