Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 574,710 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,710 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 5.96% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

GTPB opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.