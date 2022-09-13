Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

