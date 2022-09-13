Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

