Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich Sells 16,299 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MTX opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $79.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
