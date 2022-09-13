Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich Sells 16,299 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MTX opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $79.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

