Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

