Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,712,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

