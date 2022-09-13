Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of RHI opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

