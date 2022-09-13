Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 72,167 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

WBA opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

