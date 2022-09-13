Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 264,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

