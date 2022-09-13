Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $132.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
