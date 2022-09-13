RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.19.

RH stock opened at $277.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $708.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.02 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RH by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

