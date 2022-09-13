Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,791,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

MRNA opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $458.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.