Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.94 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4,170.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $95,733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MetLife by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

