Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,934 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

