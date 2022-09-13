Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.