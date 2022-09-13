Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of VMware worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 110,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

