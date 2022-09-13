Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

