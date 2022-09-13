Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

