AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £107.85 ($130.32).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

AZN stock opened at £105.42 ($127.38) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £103.95. The stock has a market cap of £163.35 billion and a PE ratio of -179.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

