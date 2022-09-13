Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

Twitter Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.