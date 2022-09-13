Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter
Twitter Trading Down 1.8 %
TWTR opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twitter (TWTR)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.