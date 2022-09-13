Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

