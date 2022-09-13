Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

DAR opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

