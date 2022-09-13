Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 758.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

