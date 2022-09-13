Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,784,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

