Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

