Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

