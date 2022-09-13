ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

