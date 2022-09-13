Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,845 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

