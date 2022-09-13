Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,261 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.18 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.