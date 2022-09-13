Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

