Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,107 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,632,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

