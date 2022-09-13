Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAAU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

