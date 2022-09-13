Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

