HBK Investments L P Takes $85,000 Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORZW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Core Scientific Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CORZW opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

