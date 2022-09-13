3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $187.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

