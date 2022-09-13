Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

