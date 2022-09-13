Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
