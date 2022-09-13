Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Gary Fisher Sells 300,000 Shares

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) insider Gary Fisher sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.50 ($10.14), for a total value of A$4,350,000.00 ($3,041,958.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Objective’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Perform to streamline and automate content-driven processes; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security for conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

