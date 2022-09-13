HBK Investments L P Trims Stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EverCommerce by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVCM opened at 12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.73 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of 11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.30.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 18.25.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

