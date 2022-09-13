Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Robert J. Manning Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $199.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $160,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.