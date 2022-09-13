Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc Sells 3,963,416 Shares

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.