Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc Sells 3,963,416 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

