Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.9 %

ALKS opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $2,572,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,856,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 542,441 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

