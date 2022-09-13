Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of META opened at $168.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

