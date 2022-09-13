Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

