Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.0 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.