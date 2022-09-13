monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.08.
monday.com Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of MNDY opened at $140.35 on Monday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $62,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.